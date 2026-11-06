Poland’s Supreme Court has dismissed complaints filed by Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy Bartłomiej Sochański against the decision to suspend them from performing their duties as Constitutional Tribunal judges. Interia reports.

Complaints against the suspension

Święczkowski and Sochański appealed to the Supreme Court demanding that they be reinstated to performing their duties as Constitutional Tribunal judges. According to the outlet, the Supreme Court has a ruling dated November 6 that states both complaints were dismissed.

Onet and TVN24 had also previously reported this decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Supreme Court’s position

According to Onet and TVN24, the decision to dismiss the complaints was made single-handedly by Supreme Court judge Zbigniew Korzeniewski.

As these media outlets report, the reasoning of the ruling states that the Supreme Court is not the competent authority for this case, since the jurisdiction of the Professional Responsibility Chamber does not extend to Constitutional Tribunal judges.

Read us on