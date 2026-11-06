In Washington, Firefly Aerospace signed a $1.3 billion agreement with satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile to supply engines for the new heavy-lift Blacklift rocket. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the contract is to provide AST SpaceMobile with engines for the first three rockets.

Supplies for three rockets

Firefly is to manufacture and deliver 27 new Miranda engines, as well as nine Vira engines for operation in space. The agreement also provides for a license that will allow AST SpaceMobile to manufacture these engines independently later.

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The contract is part of AST SpaceMobile's plan to develop its own Blacklift rocket. The company aims to deploy a satellite constellation to provide global mobile broadband services and reduce its dependence on rockets operated by third parties, including SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Launch planned for 2028

AST SpaceMobile said it is targeting the first Blacklift launch for late 2028. The report notes that this schedule is ambitious. According to the company, the rocket is being designed for reusability and will be able to place up to five BlueBird satellites into orbit in a single launch.

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