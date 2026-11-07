Pakistan’s Election Commission has taken notice of reports of a possible violation of the code of conduct by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar during the election campaign in the NA-77 constituency in Gujranwala. Dawn reports.

Campaign review

In a press release, the electoral body said that, according to media reports, Tarar arrived in the constituency by helicopter and addressed a campaign event in support of Rashid Bashir Virk. Virk is a candidate in the by-election in the NA-77 constituency, or Gujranwala-I.

The code of conduct prohibits officials, including federal ministers, from taking part in campaign activities. The commission requested reports from district officials responsible for monitoring and conducting elections to establish the circumstances. The minister was also ordered to appear before the commission in person.

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By-election on November 8

The Election Commission said it may postpone announcing the result in the constituency until a final decision is made in the case. Voting in NA-77 and the Punjab Provincial Assembly constituency PP-203 in Sahiwal is scheduled for November 8.

The NA-77 seat became vacant after the September 11 death of five-time parliamentarian Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, who had been ill for a long time. Rashid Bashir Virk is his son and one of the candidates in the by-election.

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