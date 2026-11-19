Emissions linked to the operation of data centers worldwide could increase by 70% by 2030. This forecast was made by the International Energy Agency, which attributes the trend to the rapid development of artificial intelligence and increased use of fossil fuels to power computing infrastructure in the United States and China. The Guardian reports.

Electricity consumption will double

According to the agency's estimate, data centers will consume twice as much electricity by 2030 as they do today. About three-quarters of this increase will be attributable to the global expansion of artificial intelligence technologies.

The IEA calculated that over the next four years, AI data centers will additionally consume 350 terawatt-hours of electricity annually. This is more than the United Kingdom's annual electricity consumption.

The United States and China are betting on fossil fuels

According to the IEA forecast, approximately half of the electricity for Chinese AI data centers by the end of the decade will come from coal-fired power plants. The remainder will be supplied mainly by renewable sources, as well as, to a lesser extent, nuclear energy; the share of gas generation will be insignificant.

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In the United States, about 60% of electricity for data centers by 2030 is expected to be generated by gas-fired power plants. In August, there were plans to build approximately 180 GW of new gas capacity linked to data centers. This is nearly equal to the combined capacity of gas generation already installed in the European Union.

The role of renewable energy in the EU

Outside the United States and China, renewable sources are expected to play a greater role in supplying data centers with electricity. In the EU, according to the agency's forecast, around 70% of electricity for such facilities in 2030 will come from renewable sources. Nuclear energy, gas generation, and a small amount of coal-fired generation will follow by share.

The IEA also noted that global shipments of AI servers have increased 18-fold since 2020. The total capacity of existing data centers, including facilities with servers optimized for AI, stands at 120 GW, with 80% accounted for by China, the United States, and the EU.

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