Tottenham winger Savio will miss the Christmas period of the season due to an injury and could be sidelined for up to 80 days. This was confirmed by the London club's head coach Roberto De Zerbi, BBC Sport reports.

New injury after return

The 22-year-old player came on as a substitute in the 64th minute of the Premier League match against Ipswich, which Tottenham won 2-0. However, two minutes before the final whistle, Savio was forced to leave the pitch with a hamstring injury.

This was his first game in six weeks. Before that, the Brazilian had recovered from a muscle problem that caused him to miss the previous four league matches.

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Recovery timeline

De Zerbi called the situation difficult for the player and noted that injuries are currently a problem for many European clubs. According to him, Savio needs time and work with the medical staff. The coach did not name an exact return date, mentioning a possible 50, 60 or 80 days.

Savio joined Tottenham from Manchester City this summer for £75 million. This season, he has played in only five of 11 Premier League matches. Savio has not yet scored or provided an assist in the Premier League, although in his debut match in August he scored and assisted in a 5-1 League Cup victory over Charlton.

Tottenham are 10th in the table and have won four of their last five matches. The team's next game will be on Sunday against Sunderland, who are in 18th place.

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