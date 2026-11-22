Social Security payments will increase by 3.6% in 2027 thanks to the annual cost-of-living adjustment. On average, retirement benefits will rise by about $75 per month, and the increase will affect around 72 million recipients, CNBC reports.

This will be the largest annual increase since 2023. According to the Senior Citizens League, the average adjustment between 2000 and 2026 was 2.6%. The maximum monthly benefit for a worker who has reached full retirement age will be $4,188 in 2027, compared with $4,152 a year earlier.

Medicare contributions may reduce the increase

Part of the increase may be offset by higher Medicare health insurance premiums, which are deducted directly from benefits for many recipients. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium will rise to $209.40 in 2027, up $6.50 from 2026.

The cost of Medicare Part D plans covering prescription drugs may also increase. According to KFF estimates, if beneficiaries keep the same plan, the average weighted monthly premium may rise to $51 from $34. At the same time, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services project that the average national premium for standalone Part D plans will increase by about $1, to $36 from $35.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Taxes and limits for workers

In 2027, the maximum earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax will be raised to $192,300 from $184,500. Employees and employers each pay 6.2% on income up to this limit, while self-employed individuals pay 12.4%. A worker earning at least $192,300 will pay $11,922.60 in this tax, while a self-employed person will pay $23,845.20.

The increase in benefits may also affect federal income tax on Social Security benefits. It is not paid by individuals with combined income below $25,000 or married couples with combined income below $32,000. At higher income levels, up to 50% or up to 85% of benefits may be taxable. For people aged 65 and older, a temporary tax deduction of up to $6,000 will apply through 2028; it begins to phase out at modified adjusted gross income above $75,000 for an individual or $150,000 for a married couple.

For recipients who have not yet reached full retirement age and continue working, the annual earnings limit without benefit withholding will be $25,560. For every $2 of income above this threshold, $1 in benefits will be withheld. In the year a person reaches full retirement age, the threshold will be $67,920, and $1 in benefits will be withheld for every $3 of income above it.

Read us on