In a Phase II study involving 109 people, daily oral intake of 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C was linked to a 65% lower risk of death compared with the placebo group. This result was obtained in an exploratory analysis over three years of follow-up, ScienceAlert reports. The study results were published in the journal Cancer.

Study participants

The study was conducted by a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen and the Van Andel Institute. All participants had clonal cytopenia of undetermined significance (CCUS) or a lower-risk myeloid malignancy, including myelodysplastic syndrome. These conditions can progress to acute myeloid leukemia.

There is currently no treatment for CCUS that can prevent its progression to acute myeloid leukemia. According to the source, patients with preleukemic disorders usually have their blood cell counts monitored. Myelodysplastic syndrome can be treated with stem cell transplantation, although this method is not suitable for everyone.

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What the results showed

In the vitamin C group, five participants progressed to more aggressive forms of blood disease, compared with nine in the placebo group. However, because of the small overall sample size, this difference was not statistically significant.

The researchers also recorded a smaller increase in several inflammation markers in the vitamin C group. In participants who had a deficiency of this substance at the start, its levels returned to normal.

The scientists suggest that vitamin C may support the function of the TET2 enzyme, which is involved in regulating gene activity and may protect against the formation of cancer cells. However, this mechanism was not directly tested in this trial. A larger Phase III study is needed to determine whether vitamin C can reduce the risk of cancer development or prolong life.

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