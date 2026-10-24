Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, during a visit to Maiduguri, urged a group of Fulani men to enroll their children in schools built by the Borno State government. This was reported by Premium Times.

Conversation with guards

Shettima spoke with Fulani men he knew who work as guards at the institution. He asked about people who were absent from the group and also noticed a boy whom he had known before and who had already grown up.

The vice president asked why their children were not being enrolled in the schools built in the state. The men replied that they were still looking for a suitable educational institution. Shettima then pointed to a nearby school where, according to him, their children and younger brothers and sisters could study.

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Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum said that the state authorities would help remove obstacles that might arise in enrolling the children. Shettima also gave the group a cash gift, asking them to share it among themselves.

Opening of a hospital and schools

During his trip to Borno State, the vice president opened a 400-bed teaching hospital at Kashim Ibrahim Government University, as well as two schools in Maiduguri, including Yerwa Practice Mega School.

After the visit, Shettima wrote on Facebook that investment in healthcare and education is necessary for economic productivity, the country’s development, and the recovery of communities affected by an unstable security situation.

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