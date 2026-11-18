The Iranian Navy said that three oil tankers caught fire and became disabled after hitting naval mines while traveling east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Navy statement

Cyprus Mail reported the incident on Wednesday. The publication cited Press TV, which relayed a statement by the Iranian Navy.

Cyprus Mail noted that Reuters News Service is the author of the publication. The material was published on November 18, 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Known details

According to the Iranian Navy's statement, the tankers were traveling east of the Strait of Hormuz when they hit naval mines. The available text does not provide the names of the vessels, information about their registration, crews, or possible casualties.

The report also contains no information about who may have laid the mines or under what circumstances this occurred. Cyprus Mail said it was awaiting further details.

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