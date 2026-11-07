In Australia, toilet paper manufacturer Who Gives A Crap reported possible unauthorized access to customers' personal data following a cyber incident in the system of a third-party U.S. marketing software provider. As ABC News reports, buyers in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States may have been affected.

What data may have been accessible

According to the company, a third party may have gained access to customers' first and last names, email addresses, phone numbers, postal addresses and the total amount they spent with Who Gives A Crap. Payment data, order details and passwords were not compromised.

Company CEO Simon Griffiths said that Who Gives A Crap customer accounts were not accessed directly and remain protected. The company also said it currently has no evidence of misuse of the information obtained. At the same time, it does not yet know whether the data were copied or downloaded.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Timeline of the incident and the company's actions

According to Who Gives A Crap, the unauthorized access began on October 30, was detected on October 31, and was terminated and secured on November 1. The company was informed of the breach on Friday, and the following day it sent notifications to customers whose data may have been accessible.

Who Gives A Crap completely disconnected the provider from its systems and changed access credentials. The company continues to communicate with the provider regarding the investigation and said it would engage with relevant regulators if necessary. Customers were advised to be alert to unexpected emails, messages, calls and postal mailings, and to verify communications purportedly sent on the company's behalf.

The provider also said that Canadian customers' personal data were not accessible during the incident.

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