Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Zajączkowski visited Tehran, Iran, where he held political consultations at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by RMF24, citing the Polish foreign ministry.

Security situation in Europe

During the consultations, the parties discussed the security situation in Europe in the context of the aggressive policy of Russia, the aggressor state. They also addressed the situation in the Persian Gulf region amid the US-Iranian conflict.

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De-escalation scenarios

According to Poland’s Foreign Ministry, the participants in the consultations considered possible scenarios for developments and prospects for de-escalation. The ministry noted that the meetings in the Iranian capital made it possible to openly exchange views on common challenges and identify potential areas of cooperation.

Zajączkowski’s visit to Tehran took place on Wednesday, October 21. Poland’s foreign ministry reported the consultations in a post on social network X.

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