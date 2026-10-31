In Australia, Victoria’s deputy premier, Gabrielle Williams, criticised a new One Nation cartoon depicting the state’s former head of government, Jacinta Allan, as a witch. Williams called it the use of outdated misogynistic stereotypes, ABC News Australia reports.

The six-minute Halloween-themed video also features portrayals of Victoria’s current premier, Ben Carroll, former premier Dan Andrews and opposition leader Jess Wilson. It was released after the state government published more than 190 annual reports ahead of next month’s election.

One Nation’s response

One Nation’s federal leader, Pauline Hanson, did not apologise for the video’s content. She told reporters in Perth that the cartoon was satirical and said she was glad Williams had seen it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One Nation’s series of cartoons has been criticised by representatives of various political forces in recent weeks. In particular, criticism was prompted by satire about Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie and her health condition, which she spoke about during a Senate address in August. Hanson initially defended the video, but later apologised, saying it had not been done as tactfully as it should have been.

Video author

The author of the One Nation cartoon series is Melbourne artist Mark Nicholson, who is also running for the upper house of Victoria’s parliament for the party. In an interview with ABC this week, he continued to defend the satire about Lambie.

In July, Australia had already seen a controversy over a mobile billboard depicting Allan as a witch. It was funded by a Melbourne brothel. At the time, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and representatives of various political forces criticised the billboard, while Jess Wilson called it sexist and inappropriate.

Read us on