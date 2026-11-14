A large-scale outage on the Workday HR platform on the evening of November 13 limited employees’ access to accounts and work functions. Users were unable to clock in and out, view pay information, submit leave requests, or enroll in benefits.

Systems switched to maintenance mode

As Engadget reports, Workday switched part of its systems to maintenance mode after detecting a problem during testing. The company explained that, due to an inconsistency in certain information, users could receive errors when logging into accounts or performing tasks in the system.

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According to Downdetector, the number of reports about problems with the service surged sharply at around 5:19 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. The number of such reports later declined.

The platform is used by 11,500 organizations

It is currently unclear whether the outage affected all Workday clients. The company says that 11,500 organizations worldwide use its services for various HR tasks. The platform’s clients include Target, Walmart, Charles Schwab, Nasdaq, Netflix, the U.S. Department of Energy, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The company apologized for the disruption and said it was seeking the best way to resolve the problem.

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