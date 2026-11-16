In Australia, hundreds of University of Melbourne students were forced to leave their final exams because of a malfunction in the digital platform required to take them. The problem occurred during exams at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne’s Carlton district: some students were able to log into the system, while others waited for about 50 minutes in front of blank screens.

Exams cancelled due to system malfunction

As The Guardian reports, an Australian politics exam was among those cancelled. Students had to write two 1,000-word essays in two hours. According to first-year student Joel Scobie, the exam was initially planned to be held in written form, but was later moved to a digital platform.

A university spokesperson confirmed that technical problems led to the cancellation of a small number of exams on November 11 and 16. According to the institution’s preliminary assessment, the malfunction may be linked to third-party technical partners involved in conducting digital exams.

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Students await alternative options

The university said it was applying established procedures to resolve the issue and would inform affected students about alternative exam-taking options. The institution is also providing students with support due to the stress caused by the cancellations.

Student Millie Mountford said information about possible resit exam dates was limited. Another student, Charlotte Wickham, noted that a postponement could affect her planned trip to visit family in Tasmania because of the high cost and limited options for changing airline tickets.

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