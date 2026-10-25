A landslide in Pakistan blocked Baltistan Road near Shangus in the Rondu Valley, Skardu District. Thousands of passengers, including tourists, were stranded on both sides of the route.

Traffic between Gilgit and Skardu halted

The landslide disrupted traffic between Gilgit and Skardu. The road was completely blocked, and vehicle traffic on this section was suspended, The Express Tribune reports.

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The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) said that soil and rock masses continued to slide at the landslide site. Large boulders blocking the road could not be removed.

Residents' concerns

Local residents expressed concern over the lack of safety measures on this road. According to them, landslides frequently block the route, and fatal accidents have occurred here repeatedly in the past.

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