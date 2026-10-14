The US Department of Energy has issued an emergency order to prevent possible power outages amid rising demand. It allows PJM Interconnection, if necessary, to switch data centers and other large consumers to backup generation sources, The National reports.

Demand and maintenance

The order will remain in effect until October 16. The Department of Energy explained the risks of possible disruptions by citing growing electricity consumption and a significant number of planned generator outages for maintenance during the autumn period.

PJM Interconnection, a company that transmits electricity in part of the United States, issued a maximum generation alert for October 13 and 14. The company said emergency procedures were introduced because temperatures above normal are forecast across most of the PJM region. At the same time, the operator stressed that the alert does not require any action from consumers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Backup capacity

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the decision should help provide millions of American households and businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region with affordable, reliable, and secure electricity through the ability to use additional generation, including backup generation.

According to the department, 35 GW of unused backup generating capacity is available nationwide. The article notes that data centers in the United States are often linked to rising electricity prices, while energy policy, the development of artificial intelligence, and such facilities are among the issues ahead of the US midterm elections.

Read us on