In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco has awarded Abu Dhabi-based energy company NMDC Energy offshore engineering, procurement and construction work with a total value of 2.8 billion dirhams, or $763.3 million.

Work completion timeframe

The projects are scheduled for completion within 18–23 months. NMDC Energy announced the new contracts in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. The company did not disclose other details about the work, The National reports.

Order book and financial performance

The new agreements add to projects worth 2.2 billion dirhams that NMDC Energy secured in the second quarter of 2026. At the end of June, the company's order book stood at 3.3 billion dirhams.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

NMDC Energy is a company majority-owned by NMDC Group. It provides engineering, procurement, pipeline laying, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning services. In the first half of 2026, its net profit reached 251 million dirhams and revenue amounted to 9.5 billion dirhams. In 2024, the company raised 3.22 billion dirhams in an initial public offering.

Chief Executive Ahmed Al Dhaheri previously said that NMDC Energy seeks to strengthen cooperation with Chinese companies and is looking for opportunities to expand in Iraq, North Africa and Nigeria.

Read us on