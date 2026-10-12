Nigeria’s public debt as of June 30, 2026, reached ₦166.79 trillion, or approximately $120.93 billion. According to the country’s Debt Management Office, as reported by The Rio Times, this amount reflects the volume of public debt as of the specified date.

Debt assessment

The figure is given in the national currency, Nigerian naira, and in its dollar equivalent. The publication calls Nigeria Africa’s largest economy and draws attention to the issue of financing its future obligations. The article describes this as a relevant issue for investors and those monitoring public policy.

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Hearing on October 13

An additional description of the publication states that a hearing is scheduled for October 13 on whether revenues will be able to cover rising debt servicing costs. The Rio Times indicates that this issue concerns the country’s ability to finance future obligations.

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