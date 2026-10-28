A bispecific antibody targeting CCR8 and CD3 curbed the growth of breast, lung, and colon tumors in mice in preclinical models. It also enhanced the effectiveness of anti-PD-L1 antibodies, News-Medical reports.

Mechanism of action of the antibody

The study authors developed the CCR8×CD3 TCB antibody, which interacts with two targets on T cells. CCR8 is present on the surface of regulatory T cells, which can suppress the immune response in the tumor microenvironment. CD3, in turn, is found across a wide range of other T-cell types.

This approach is aimed at reducing the number of CCR8-bearing regulatory T cells while simultaneously activating other classes of T cells. The source notes that the tumor microenvironment contains cells and molecular mechanisms that can weaken the effectiveness of anticancer immunotherapy.

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Results of preclinical tests

In human tumor samples, the antibody reduced the number of regulatory T cells with CCR8. In mouse models, it limited the growth of breast, lung, and colon tumors and also enhanced the effect of anti-PD-L1 antibodies.

The agent was also tested in macaques. According to the authors, it was well tolerated and reduced the number of CCR8-expressing regulatory T cells circulating in the blood. In an article in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers described CCR8×CD3 TCB as a promising strategy for altering the tumor microenvironment and enhancing the antitumor immune response.

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