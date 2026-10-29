Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have identified a small group of nerve cells in the brainstem that helps maintain stable blood pressure during everyday changes in activity. As ScienceDaily reports, the loss of these cells can cause significant pressure fluctuations even if its average level remains normal.

Blood pressure control between sleep and physical activity

The brainstem regulates important involuntary functions of the body. According to the scientists, the identified cells limit blood pressure swings when a person sleeps, wakes up, stands up, or exercises.

Study leader Stephen Abbott said that the loss of only a few hundred nerve cells resulted in unstable blood pressure despite a normal average reading. According to him, this indicates a disruption in the system that maintains blood pressure stability from moment to moment.

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A possible factor in cardiovascular risk

The researchers note that rapid or excessive blood pressure fluctuations may independently increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and brain damage. Therefore, assessing only average blood pressure values may not reflect all risks.

These same nerve cells had previously been found to be damaged or absent in people with multiple system atrophy, a rare fatal neurological disease associated with Parkinson's disease. It is often accompanied by severe disorders of blood pressure regulation.

The findings were published in the journal Circulation Research. The scientists suggest that further study of the mechanism may help develop approaches to reduce harmful pressure fluctuations and protect the heart and brain.

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