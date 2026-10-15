Researchers from Germany have found that a single dose of the licensed Ebola virus vaccine Ervebo can trigger a T-cell response in people capable of recognizing Bundibugyo virus. The results of the study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, are reported by News-Medical.

Results among 20 vaccinated participants

On day 28 after vaccination with VSV-EBOV, researchers assessed the immune response in 20 participants. In 16 of them, they detected T cells specific to the Ebola virus glycoprotein (EBOV). In 13 participants, T cells reacting to the Bundibugyo virus glycoprotein (BDBV) were recorded, while seven showed a response to Sudan virus (SUDV). Most participants with a positive T-cell response to EBOV also had T cells reactive to BDBV.

The VSV-EBOV vaccine was developed against EBOV, and its licensed name is Ervebo. There is currently no separate licensed vaccine against BDBV. The glycoproteins of EBOV and BDBV have 66.3% amino acid sequence identity, while the figure for EBOV and SUDV is 56.3%.

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The protective effect has not yet been established

The authors analyzed conserved regions of the glycoproteins of the three viruses and tested their interaction with the immune systems of vaccinated people. The study provided the first evidence of T-cell cross-reactivity after VSV-EBOV vaccination against BDBV and, to a lesser extent, against SUDV.

At the same time, the authors emphasized that it is not yet known whether these T cells can improve clinical outcomes in the event of BDBV infection. Preclinical studies in primates indicated that a T-cell response is necessary for vaccine-mediated protection. The scientists noted that, in the absence of a vaccine specifically developed against BDBV, Ervebo should be systematically evaluated in clinical studies during the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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