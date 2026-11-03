In Israel, Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov will leave his position in the coming weeks after about nine years in the role over two terms. The ministry reported this on Tuesday, writes The Jerusalem Post.

Work during crises

During his tenure, Bar Siman Tov led Israel’s healthcare system through the COVID-19 pandemic, the events of October 7, and the subsequent war between Israel and Hamas. The ministry said he oversaw efforts to treat thousands of victims and wounded people, receive hostages returning from captivity, and ensure the continuous operation of medical services amid the war and prolonged emergency threats.

Other areas of his work cited by the ministry included developing and implementing a national mental health program to respond to widespread trauma, strengthening medical infrastructure and services in the country’s remote regions, and improving the system’s ability to respond to changing population needs.

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Work at Columbia University

In the coming months, Bar Siman Tov is expected to join Columbia University in New York as a research fellow. He will conduct research and write papers on healthcare systems’ responses to national trauma.

Israeli Health Minister Haim Katz thanked the official for his service and contribution to the country’s healthcare system. Bar Siman Tov himself linked the recorded 87% level of public trust in the healthcare system to the dedication and professionalism of medical workers.

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