The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has unveiled a plan with 12 measures to be implemented over 120 days to improve conditions in hospitals and for the institution’s workers. The plan provides for an 8% salary increase for staff, Mexico News Daily reports.

IMSS Director General Zoé Robledo presented the initiative at Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference. According to him, the measures were developed taking into account the demands of IMSS workers themselves, who protested over pay, excessive workloads and shortages of medicines and medical supplies.

Staff and equipment

Among the planned steps are the transfer of nearly 11,000 temporary workers to permanent positions and the hiring of 2,500 specialist doctors. IMSS is also expected to deliver 100 units of high-tech medical equipment to hospitals, another 2,917 units of other equipment, as well as more than 18,000 additional beds and stretchers.

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Separately, the plan provides for the launch of a permanent maintenance program for medical facilities and the strengthening of emergency departments, including through the recruitment of additional staff.

Medicines and surgeries

IMSS management also promises guaranteed supplies of medicines and medical materials, as well as full stocking of the institute’s pharmacies with medications. The list of measures includes a program to reduce the waiting list for surgical operations.

Another item is ensuring consultations with specialist doctors in December. Robledo explained that such appointments were often postponed from December to January or even February.

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