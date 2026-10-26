Diplomat's wife with Ebola evacuated to Switzerland — Interia

The 42-year-old wife of a Swiss diplomat, who was diagnosed with the Ebola virus in Nigeria, was evacuated from the country's capital, Abuja, to Switzerland on a special medical aircraft. This was reported by Interia, citing AFP.

The patient's condition has improved

Nigerian Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said that the woman's condition has improved significantly. According to him, the patient is stable, conscious, communicating with those around her, and her laboratory test results are approaching normal.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the woman may still be a source of infection, so strict safety measures were maintained during the evacuation. Her husband, who had no symptoms of the disease, traveled with her to Switzerland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The patient's contacts are being checked

According to Nigerian authorities, this is the first Ebola case in the country in more than a decade. Medical workers identified 53 people who had contact with the woman between her arrival in Nigeria on October 3 and her diagnosis on October 20.

The woman was born in Uganda and spent a two-week vacation in the country with her husband before returning to Nigeria. According to Reuters, the infection may have occurred in Uganda. Scientists are also expected to arrive in Nigeria to help establish the circumstances of the infection.

The World Health Organization warns of a difficult Ebola situation in Africa. According to data cited in the publication, an outbreak that began in May in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed more than 4,600 lives. The Bundibugyo strain was named as the causative agent, and there is no vaccine or specialized treatment against it.

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