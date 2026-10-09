In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) is losing psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses and other specialists in services for people with ADHD and autism, who are moving to private clinics. This is happening amid significant demand for diagnoses among children and adults, The Guardian reports.

The staff exodus has already affected the work of one NHS trust in England — Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust. Last month, it restricted minors' access to its neurodevelopmental service, leaving it available only to patients with the most severe symptoms. According to the publication, the service is due to resume normal operations on Monday.

Waiting lists for assessments

In England, around 810,000 children and adults are waiting for an ADHD or autism assessment. At Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, 1,298 people had already been waiting for such an assessment for at least two years.

A document submitted to the trust's board showed a significant reduction in staff at neurodevelopmental services. Most employees who left moved to independent service providers and companies operating under the Right to Choose mechanism. It allows NHS patients to receive an NHS-funded ADHD or autism assessment from a private provider in order to get help more quickly.

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Oversight of private clinics

The Care Quality Commission regulator announced that it would begin inspecting private clinics that provide only diagnostic assessments for ADHD and autism. Previously, such facilities were not subject to regulation, although the CQC already oversees services that combine diagnosis and treatment.

The move followed a government review of mental health and neurodiversity, which called for proper regulation of all service providers. A report by Professor Peter Fonagy raised concerns that financial incentives could encourage private companies to misdiagnose and prescribe treatment to people whose symptoms should not warrant this.

Nuffield Trust chief executive Thea Stein said that the movement of staff to the private sector weakens the NHS and could deepen inequality in access to care, as people who can pay for private treatment will receive support more quickly.

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