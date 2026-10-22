Nigeria has confirmed an imported case of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus. The World Health Organization has urged countries to strengthen preparedness for the possible spread of the infection: maintain surveillance systems, ensure safe laboratory testing of suspected cases, and keep rapid response teams ready.

Patient is in isolation

As TimesLIVE reports, the case was detected in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory, where Abuja is located. The country's Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said that the patient had recently travelled to Uganda.

The woman's symptoms began on October 7, four days after arriving in Nigeria. On October 11, she sought care at a private medical facility in Abuja, and on October 20 laboratory tests confirmed the Bundibugyo virus. The patient is isolated and receiving medical care.

WHO said specialists are establishing the likely source of infection and reconstructing the woman's full travel history and possible contacts. Nigerian health authorities identified 44 contacts who are under monitoring and continue to search for other people who may have been exposed to the virus.

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WHO advises against travel restrictions

Together with local authorities and partners, WHO is strengthening the case investigation, contact tracing, infection prevention and control measures, as well as the supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has activated its incident management system to coordinate the response.

The organization also recommended that states strengthen controls at points of entry, prepare response plans, and ensure the readiness of both public and private healthcare facilities. At the same time, WHO does not recommend imposing travel or trade restrictions on countries affected by the outbreak.

Nigeria became the fifth country where the virus was detected after an outbreak was declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 15. WHO also noted that Kenya had reported nine cases in recent weeks linked to an imported case of the infection.

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