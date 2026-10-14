The Nigerian government has approved the allocation of ₦40.7 billion for the provision of primary healthcare in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The funds will be disbursed through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), while the number of healthcare facilities receiving funding is planned to increase by 5,000, to more than 13,000.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate announced the decision in Abuja following the 16th meeting of the fund’s Ministerial Oversight Committee, Premium Times Nigeria reports. According to him, the ₦40.7 billion is the federal government’s quarterly contribution from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Selection of healthcare facilities

The additional 5,000 facilities will be selected based on disease burden, population size and people’s distance from healthcare services. Pate said that higher government revenues have nearly doubled monthly disbursements to the fund and the amount of money sent to the states.

At the same time, he stressed that federal funding should not replace spending by state and local governments. The minister called on them to increase funding for healthcare, education and other social services.

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Workers and health insurance

Savings obtained through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency are planned to be used to recruit primary healthcare workers. The federal government is to support them for three years, after which the states must take over the employment of the staff and gradually hire new specialists.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Iziaq Salako said that the authorities also discussed joint procurement of medicines and medical supplies in order to secure better prices for primary healthcare facilities. It was separately decided to include prisoners in the health insurance fund for vulnerable groups: basic health coverage could extend to about 90,000 prisoners across the country.

The meeting also considered response measures for outbreaks of Lassa fever, cholera and diphtheria. Pate said that mortality from Lassa fever remains a concern and that parents should vaccinate children against diphtheria.

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