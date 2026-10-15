Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said in Abuja that non-communicable diseases have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the disease burden in the country. According to him, the health system needs urgent preparedness for this trend, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Pate spoke on October 15 during the presentation of a book on non-communicable diseases and health reforms in Nigeria, organized by the Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria. Among the diseases whose prevalence is increasing, he named hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, sickle cell anemia, cancer and neurological diseases.

As the minister explained, the increase is linked to lifestyle changes and population aging. At the same time, he noted that HIV, tuberculosis and maternal mortality remain challenges for the country.

Statements on program results

According to Pate, the MAMII initiative to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality lowered maternal mortality by 22% and newborn mortality by 10%. He also cited data from a recent mini demographic health survey, which recorded an increase in the share of births attended by skilled health workers, antenatal care coverage and contraceptive prevalence.

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The minister added that, according to survey data, the malaria incidence rate fell to 15%, the lowest level in 20–30 years.

Funding and health infrastructure

Pate said that the share of the federal budget allocated to health care increased from about 3–4% to 6%. According to him, Nigeria retrained nearly 80,000 primary health care workers over three years and doubled admission quotas for medical and nursing students.

He also reported the commissioning of three of six specialized medical centers in Azare, Enugu and Benin, as well as the completion of ten diagnostic centers with MRI scanners, CT scanners and catheterization laboratories. Separately, the minister said that the Know Your Numbers campaign provided blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and prostate-specific antigen checks to 10 million Nigerians.

Pate stressed that treatment affordability is critical, as non-communicable diseases require lifelong therapy. According to him, more than seven million people have been added to the insurance system through the National Health Insurance Authority over the past three years.

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