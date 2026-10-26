From November 1, hospitals in Poland will be required to report monthly to the National Health Fund (NFZ) on the actual presence of medical staff and the exact hours during which medical services were provided. RMF24 reports on the new rules.

Monthly data for the NFZ

By the 20th of each month, medical facilities will have to submit information to the NFZ on the actual presence of employees. This includes, in particular, hourly work schedules of medical staff and the time during which they provided services to patients.

Poland’s Ministry of Health stated that the new measure is intended to help better monitor the use of personnel resources, verify contract compliance, and strengthen oversight of public spending.

Hospitals must submit their first report for November 2026 by December 20, 2026.

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Debate over doctors’ work and income

The new obligation is part of broader changes that the Polish government is advancing in the healthcare system. Among the proposals are the introduction of limits on doctors’ income and working hours.

Hospital managers are concerned that a possible requirement for a doctor to work at least half-time at one facility could complicate or even make it impossible for small medical institutions to operate. In such hospitals, specialists often come in to perform specific tasks.

Waldemar Malinowski, head of the National Association of Employers of County Hospitals, said this could jeopardize the operation of departments where surgical procedures are performed, as part of the work there is provided by anesthesiologists. Hospital managers propose setting limits on working hours and earnings at the local level, taking into account the situation in individual regions.

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