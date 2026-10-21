US raises Kenya travel advisory to Level 3 — TimesLIVE

The US Department of State raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2 to Level 3 due to health risks and urged Americans to reconsider the need to travel to the country. Level 3 means a recommendation to reconsider travel, while Level 2 advises exercising increased caution.

As TimesLIVE reports, citing Reuters, the advisory also mentions risks of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, civil unrest and road safety issues. The level of risk is higher in certain areas of Kenya.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ebola cases in Kenya

On Sunday, Kenya confirmed another Ebola case, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to eight. The country is on heightened alert due to a major outbreak of the disease, whose epicenter is the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Spread in the DRC

On the same day, the DRC reported that the outbreak had spread to an eighth province, North Ubangi. The US advisory also notes that medical services in Kenya are limited and often unavailable in rural areas, while medical facilities frequently lack sufficient supplies of medicines and equipment.

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