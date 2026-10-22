French health authorities have detected the Shamonda virus in a human for the first time. The patient in whom the infection was recorded later died. At the same time, French authorities said they currently see no risk to the population.

Probable place of infection

As The Independent reports, the main theory is that the patient was infected in eastern France. In this region, the virus circulated among animals in the spring and summer of 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Until now, the Shamonda virus had been considered not transmissible to humans. It is an orthobunyavirus transmitted through midge bites and mainly affects farm animals, including cattle.

Virus in animals

The Shamonda virus was first detected in Nigeria in the mid-1960s. It was subsequently recorded sporadically in animals in Africa and Japan. In 2026, the virus also spread among animals in several European countries.

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