Pennsylvania confirms sixth measles-related death — The Hill

In the United States, Pennsylvania authorities have confirmed a sixth death associated with a measles case. As The Hill reports, a 39-year-old woman with several underlying health conditions died. She had previously been diagnosed with measles and received treatment for it.

Death investigation

The Franklin County coroner said that his office investigated the death on October 10. According to the coroner, this is the first death in many years in Franklin County of a patient with a recent measles diagnosis that meets the Pennsylvania Department of Health's definition of a measles-associated death.

The state's weekly statistics do not yet include this case because the report was received on a federal holiday. Pennsylvania's dashboard is expected to be updated on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Measles statistics

Last week, the number of reported measles cases in Pennsylvania exceeded one thousand. According to The Hill, the state currently has the highest number of cases and measles-associated deaths in the country.

More than 4,000 measles cases have been confirmed across the United States this year. The outlet notes that this is the highest level of spread of the infection in the country in a decade. At the same time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recorded only two measles-associated deaths. The Hill explains the discrepancy by a change in the approach to recording deaths: in September, the CDC reported switching to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, which are more complete but arrive with a delay.

Read us on