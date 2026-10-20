In the United States, a study involving nearly 300 older adults with early brain changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease found a link between daily physical activity levels and slower tau protein accumulation. Participants were followed for nine to 11 years, and their step counts were measured with pedometers, ScienceDaily reports.

Link to tau protein, not amyloid

Physical activity was not associated with a reduction in amyloid plaques — toxic deposits targeted by a significant share of Alzheimer’s disease treatments. At the same time, among people who already had such plaques, higher activity levels were associated with less accumulation of misfolded tau proteins in certain areas of the brain.

Tau proteins appear at later stages of the disease and are more closely linked to cognitive and functional decline. Among more active participants, measures of such decline were nearly half as low.

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From 3,000 to 7,500 steps

The association was observed at approximately 3,000 steps per day, equivalent to about half an hour of walking at a moderate pace. The most pronounced effect was recorded in the range from 5,000 to 7,500 steps daily. After that level, it plateaued, so a higher number of steps was not necessarily associated with a stronger effect.

The study had limitations: the sample was relatively small and consisted primarily of white, educated US residents. The analysis also did not account for all other lifestyle and health factors. Physically active people may have better cardiovascular health, sleep, and blood pressure, as well as a lower risk of diabetes, which are also linked to dementia risk.

Previous studies in the United Kingdom also indicated a link between physical activity and a reduced risk of dementia. In particular, a 2022 study involving 78,430 people followed for seven years linked 3,800 steps per day to a 25% reduction in dementia risk, and 9,800 steps to a 50% reduction.

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