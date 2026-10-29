In the U.S. state of Arizona, the first case of a pet dog being affected by the parasitic New World screwworm fly has been confirmed. A veterinarian examined the animal on October 26 in Cochise County, which borders Mexico, and found a wound with larvae on its back. Tests confirmed the parasite species, The Hill reports.

Dog is under veterinary supervision

The Arizona Department of Agriculture said that the animal is receiving veterinary care. The agency is working with the dog's owner and the veterinarian who conducted the examination to gather additional information.

State Veterinarian Ryan Walker said that Arizona had been preparing for a possible appearance of the parasite for a long time. According to him, thanks to public outreach, coordination and surveillance, producers, veterinarians and pet owners in the state know what signs to look for and how to report suspicious cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

71 confirmed cases in three states

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed a total of 71 cases of New World screwworm in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. As of October 29, 18 cases remained active. Only one of them is linked to U.S. wildlife, while all the others were recorded among domestic animals.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that can enter animals through open wounds, and its larvae feed on living tissue. The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that the parasite affects livestock, pets and wildlife, and less often humans. The first case of this parasite was registered in June in Zavala County, Texas.

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