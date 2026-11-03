The Vatican said that Pope Leo is in good health and ready to embark on a 12-day trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. The visit is set to begin on Friday — less than four weeks after surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung due to cancer.

According to The Independent, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that the pontiff feels well and that this is a condition from which people recover after surgery. According to him, Pope Leo’s recovery has progressed sufficiently, so no special medical measures are planned during the visit.

Itinerary unchanged

The 71-year-old Pope Leo is due to visit 10 cities, travel about 31,000 kilometres, take 12 flights and two helicopter flights. The programme includes 36 speeches, and the original itinerary, according to Vatican representatives, has not changed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Medical staff who usually accompany the pontiff on foreign visits will travel with the delegation, and there will also be standard ambulance support.

Treatment and altitude in the Andes

The Pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma. After analysing tissue samples, surgeons determined that the disease was localized, so no further medical interventions were needed.

One of the stops on the itinerary will be the Peruvian city of Cusco, located in the Andes at an altitude of 3,399 metres above sea level. Oncology specialists cited by the publication noted that the demanding schedule, numerous flights and time at high altitude may require precautionary measures regarding oxygenation, rest and fatigue management.

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