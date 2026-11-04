The World Health Organization reported that, as of June 2026, 63 countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease. This is 21 countries more than in 2020, when 42 countries had achieved this result, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fewer people need treatment

An interim assessment of the WHO roadmap for neglected tropical diseases for 2021–2030 showed that an increasing number of countries are overcoming these diseases, while the number of people who need treatment or other interventions is declining. In 2024, there were 1.41 billion such people — 36% fewer than in 2010.

The number of sleeping sickness cases has fallen by 98% since 1999. At the same time, 2025 saw a historic low in dracunculiasis: 10 cases among humans. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the elimination of neglected tropical diseases one of the most notable achievements in global health.

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Record dengue and funding shortfall

At the same time, the WHO warned that the achievements remain fragile. In 2024, the number of dengue infections reached a record 15.1 million. Efforts to eradicate yaws are also behind schedule.

According to the organization’s estimates, resources for neglected tropical disease programs remain 30% below pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 80% of international aid for such programs in 2018–2024 was provided by a small group of donors, making disease control vulnerable to sudden funding cuts. The WHO called on countries to increase domestic investment, broaden the pool of international donors and accelerate progress toward global goals by 2030.

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