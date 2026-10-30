“Even after turning 40, you can start new chapters in your life and achieve great results,” says Viktoria Rudko. For nearly 20 years, she has been building a business in the field of permanent makeup, managing the international Rudko ArtLine center, training professionals, and helping people regain their self-confidence.

However, at a certain point, Victoria decided to test herself in a new role—she entered the world of bodybuilding and became a four-time Ukrainian champion in the Fitness Bikini category. Among her achievements is also the title of Ms. Ukraine Transcontinental TCP 2022.

In an interview with UA.News, Victoria Rudko spoke about her year-and-a-half of competition preparation, discipline, balancing business and sports, overcoming fears, and why age shouldn’t be an obstacle to making dreams come true. Below are her own words.



Sports and Personal Transformation



My life has always been filled with work, responsibilities, and goals. For nearly 20 years, I’ve been developing my career in the field of permanent makeup, building a business, training professionals, and creating new career opportunities.

But at a certain point, I realized that I also wanted to fulfill myself in another direction—through my own body, sports, and inner transformation.

For me, bodybuilding has become about more than just physical fitness. It’s about discipline, character, the ability to listen to myself, and pushing beyond my comfort zone. I wanted to test my limits, set an ambitious goal for myself, and prove to myself that even after turning 40, it’s possible to start new chapters in life and achieve great results in them.



Four-time Ukrainian champion in the Fitness Bikini

category

For me, this is much more than just four titles. It’s the result of tremendous personal growth, a year and a half of training, discipline, faith in my coach, and the determination to see it through to the end.

When I first stepped onto the stage, I experienced emotions that were completely new to me: excitement, adrenaline, responsibility—and at the same time, the incredible feeling that I was making my dream come true.

I’m used to achieving results in my profession, but sports have revealed a completely different side of myself. Here, you can’t hide behind experience, status, or past achievements. On stage, you showcase the results of your own hard work.

These victories confirmed to me that I’m capable of more than I sometimes expect of myself. And perhaps most valuable of all—I didn’t just win awards; I turned a new page in my life.



Preparing for the championship: the most important thing is to learn not to make excuses



My preparation lasted about a year and a half. It wasn’t a spontaneous experiment, but a serious journey with a clear goal, a plan, and daily work.

Preparing for a competition isn’t just about training in the gym. It’s about nutrition, routine, recovery, sleep, and constantly paying attention to the details. This is especially true in the final days before taking the stage, when it’s crucial to stick to your established routine and not allow yourself any excesses.

During this period, you have to give up spontaneity. For example, before a tournament, I don’t go to restaurants: my diet consists of specific foods, and I eat at the exact same times every day.

But the most important thing is to learn not to make excuses. You either accept the rules necessary to achieve your goal, or you honestly admit that you’re not yet ready for that result.



How to Balance Business, Professional Development, and Competition

Preparation

I think the skills I’ve developed over the years in business—planning, organization, responsibility, and the ability to think long-term—have really helped me.

I manage the international permanent makeup center Rudko ArtLine, work with clients, train artists, and develop my team. This is a huge part of my life, and I’ve never set a goal for myself to achieve something in one area at the expense of another.

Of course, I’ve had to manage my time wisely, plan my day, and pay special attention to my routine. Sports have taught me to be even more disciplined.

I’m convinced that you don’t always have to wait until you have free time to pursue your dreams. Sometimes you just need to find a place for it in your life and make it a priority.

Motivation can’t be constant



I’m always motivated by the realization of why I set out on this path in the first place.

Of course, there were moments of fatigue, doubt, and anxiety—especially before my first competitions, since it was a completely new experience. But I understood that once I’d made the decision, I wanted to follow this path as honestly as possible with myself.

My coach, his experience, and his belief in me played a huge role. I’m grateful to have had someone by my side who helped me keep my eyes on the goal even when the path seemed difficult.

I also realized one important thing: motivation can’t be constant. It changes, but discipline remains.

You don’t feel inspired every day, but it’s on those very days that character is forged and real results are achieved.



The

feeling of being a queen within, when spirit, soul, and body

are in balance

For many years, my profession has been connected with beauty, aesthetics, and harmony. In permanent makeup, I’ve always strived not just to create a stunning result, but to highlight a person’s individuality and natural features.

Sports have deepened this understanding even further. I’ve seen how much hard work, patience, and self-discipline go into the performance that the audience sees on stage for just a few minutes.

For me, beauty today is not just about outward appearance. It’s a state where the body, inner world, self-confidence, and self-esteem come together in harmony.

I love the feeling of being a queen within—when my spirit, soul, and body are in balance. And that is the state I strive for—not only on stage but also in everyday life.



On helping people restore their appearance after difficult life challenges



This is one of the most important parts of my professional work. Over the years, I’ve met people for whom restoring their appearance meant much more than just an aesthetic procedure. These are people who have undergone complex surgeries, suffered injuries, burns, and other hardships, and who are striving to feel confident again.

In such cases, you realize all too clearly that the body is more than just a physical appearance. Behind it lies our history, our experiences, our strength, and our ability to recover.

This experience has taught me to appreciate human potential even more. And that’s probably why sports have become so special to me: they’re also about recovery, transformation, and self-belief.

When you see someone gradually regain their confidence, you realize that true beauty comes from within. And external changes can help that inner strength shine through.



How to Find Strength for Yourself, Your Loved Ones, and Your Work During War and Constant Stress



We’re all living in extremely difficult times, and I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all formula for staying strong at all times.

For me, it’s important to keep working, grow my business, support my team, and be helpful to others. This is my responsibility, but it’s also a source of inner strength.

Sports have become another way to maintain balance. They help me switch gears, focus on what I can control, and feel my own strength.

I’ve also learned to appreciate the simple things more: time with loved ones, the opportunity to work, make plans, and see the results of my efforts.

You don’t always have to be 100 percent strong. Sometimes it’s enough to take the next step, keep moving forward, and remember why you’re moving forward.

Allowing myself to be a beginner at something



Perhaps the main realization is that our limitations often exist only in our heads.

A year and a half of training, my first time on stage, the nerves in front of the judges, the need to deliver results—all of this took me out of my comfort zone.

I’m used to being an expert in my field, where I have extensive experience and clearly understand what I’m doing. But in sports, I’ve become, once again, someone who’s learning, asking questions, trusting my coach, and making my way from the beginning to the finish.

It’s a very valuable feeling—allowing yourself to be a beginner at something, even when you’ve already reached a significant level in other areas.

Sports have helped me resolve long-standing issues, test my own limits, and see that beyond the familiar image of a successful woman, there are still many untapped possibilities.

And now I know for sure: sometimes the most important victory isn’t a medal, but the person you become on the way to it.



Don’t wait for the perfect moment



I’d like women to stop seeing age as a limitation.

After 40, we already have experience, knowledge, and an understanding of ourselves and what we truly want. Yes, we have a lot of responsibilities, work, and family obligations. But that doesn’t mean our own dreams have to take a back seat.

My story is about how you can spend many years building a career, growing a business, and being a pillar of support for others—all while setting a new goal for yourself. You don’t have to wait for the perfect moment, the perfect circumstances, or someone else’s approval.

You just have to start. Sometimes it’s scary, sometimes it’s hard, and sometimes you don’t know what the outcome will be. But that’s exactly how new opportunities open up.

As for my next challenge—I don’t want to rest on my laurels. I’m eager to grow in sports, in business, and as a person. I want to continue testing my limits, setting new ambitious goals for myself, and showing women through my own example that growth has no age limits.

After all, for me, success isn’t just about titles, awards, or status. It’s the opportunity to become a better version of myself every day and to feel that the best is yet to come.

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