Russia sent more than 10 contestants wearing kokoshniks to the 2026 Mrs. Universe pageant

More than 10 contestants from Russia have registered for the 49th “Mrs. Universe 2026” international pageant. Among the representatives from various countries, the Russian contestants are wearing kokoshniks instead of crowns and openly using titles associated with the Russian Federation, including “Mrs. Moscow,” “Mrs. Russia,” “Mrs. Ural,” “Mrs. Siberia,” and “Mrs. Bering Sea.”

Which Russian women are participating in Mrs. Universe 2026

The official Mrs. Universe 2026 Facebook and Instagram pages have published the names of the contestants representing Russian cities, regions, and the country as a whole.

Among them are:

Elena Yudina — “Mrs. Universe Russia 2026”;

Siranush Suvaryan — “Mrs. Universe St. Petersburg 2026”;

Victoria Kharitonova — “Mrs. Universe Moscow 2026”;

Aryuna Dorzhieva — “Mrs. Universe Asia — Russia 2026”;

Evgeniya Kulyabina — “Mrs. Universe Udmurtia 2026”;

Alona Yandaeva — “Mrs. Universe Ural 2026”;

Yulia Mamasheva — “Mrs. Universe Bering Sea 2026”;

Katerina Chopey — “Mrs. Universe Siberia 2026”;

Irina Egorova — “Mrs. Universe Sea of Okhotsk 2026”;

Ksenia Vysotskaya — “Mrs. Universe Irkutsk 2026”;

Alexandra Matskova — “Mrs. Universe Barents Sea 2026.”

According to information from the Russian organizers of the local pageants, Alexandra Matskova and Yulia Mamasheva are definitely set to travel to Sri Lanka. Other contestants are also posting about their participation in the competition and urging people to vote for them.

As noted by “Glavkom,” according to the organizers’ rules, all delegates whose photos, names, and titles are published on the page’s official pages are considered participants.

Contestants representing other countries but with ties to Russia

Journalists have also drawn attention to contestants who are competing under the titles of other countries but have ties to Russia.

Olesya Ladigina represents Kyrgyzstan. She is an entrepreneur, designer, and founder of a women’s clothing manufacturer in Bishkek. According to “Glavkom,” Ladigina collaborates with representatives of the Russian fashion industry, participates in events in Russia, and gives interviews to Russian media. At one such event, she referred to herself as a “Yenisei Kyrgyz.”

Elena Yankovskaya is entered in the pageant under the title “Mrs. French Riviera.” According to the publication, she participated in the “Miss Tver” pageant in 1995.

Another contestant, Svetlana Spetsian, is listed on the official Mrs. Universe 2026 pages as “Mrs. Eurasia.” At the same time, on her social media accounts, she presents herself as the holder of the “Top Mira Russia 2026” title.

Which Ukrainian women are participating in the pageant

Ukrainian women are also represented among the Mrs. Universe 2026 contestants, though they will compete under the titles of various countries and regions.

In particular, Ukrainian dermatologist and surgeon Yana Tokat will represent Slovakia. Her participation has already sparked discussion on social media.

Other contestants of Ukrainian origin include:

Olesya Vlezko — “Mrs. Eastern and Central Europe.” Originally from Odesa, she currently lives in Poland.

Natalia Sentimrei — “Mrs. Western Europe.” She founded a modeling school and holds the titles of Winner Mrs. TCP Europe 2023, Universe 2024, and Western Europe 2026.

Olena Rozhkova — “Mrs. Switzerland.” She is involved in cheerleading.

Anna Kravchenko — “Mrs. Turkey.” An entrepreneur, founder of an international beauty brand, and owner of a cosmetics manufacturing facility in Turkey.

Iryna Pogodina — “Mrs. Poland.” An entrepreneur from Kyiv who lives in Wrocław and owns a chain of barbershops.

Olena Sukhovir — “Mrs. Austria.” She works as an international real estate consultant in Vienna and Dubai.

When Will Mrs. Universe 2026 Take Place?

The Mrs. Universe 2026 international beauty pageant is scheduled for October 18–25 in Sri Lanka. This will be the 49th world final of the competition.

According to the organizers, the event is expected to bring together over 100 contestants from various countries. Throughout the week, the contestants will participate in cultural events, charitable initiatives, and other programs, with the event culminating in the finals.

Mrs. Universe is a separate beauty pageant open to married women or contestants who meet the organizers’ specific criteria. It should not be confused with Miss Universe, which is a different international pageant.

Source: Glavkom

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