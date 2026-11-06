Non-invasive cosmetic treatments at LEO Beauty Club in Kyiv: What procedures are available and how do they work?

Non-invasive cosmetic procedures have become one of the key areas of modern facial and body care. Using laser, ultrasound, vacuum, and other technologies, it is possible to address a variety of aesthetic concerns: from insufficient hydration and uneven skin tone to unwanted hair, cellulite, and localized fat deposits. Many of these procedures do not require injections or surgical intervention.

LEO Beauty Club in Kyiv, located at 16B Vasyl Lypkivsky Street in the “Kvartet” residential complex, offers a wide selection of non-invasive procedures. The salon is open daily from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. To learn more about our services and book an appointment, call +38 (099) 444-38-45 or follow us on Instagram at @leobeautyclub.kyiv.

The LEO Beauty Club salon offers ten device-based technologies: Accuret, CooLifting, Dermadrop, Endosphera, HydraFacial, ICOONE, Lase MD, Robolex, Ulfit, and Candela. They differ in how they work, their areas of application, and the results the treatments are designed to achieve.

HydraFacial at LEO Beauty Club: cleansing, exfoliation, and skin hydration

One of the facial care technologies offered at LEO Beauty Club is HydraFacial. It combines several stages of skin treatment within a single procedure: cleansing, exfoliation of surface dead skin cells, removal of impurities from pores, and the application of special serums.

The device is based on Vortex-Fusion technology. A special attachment creates a controlled vortex flow, which simultaneously performs vacuum cleansing of the skin and delivers skincare ingredients.

Unlike traditional mechanical cleansing, during which a cosmetologist may manually remove pore contents, HydraFacial uses vacuum attachments and specially formulated solutions. The intensity of the treatment is adjusted based on the skin’s condition.

The procedure is used to treat skin with enlarged or clogged pores, uneven texture, excessive oiliness, or insufficient hydration. A particular advantage of this technology is the ability to customize the treatment. The aesthetician can adjust the intensity of the cleansing, use different attachments and serums, and tailor the treatment to the client’s needs.

After the session, the skin may appear smoother and more hydrated.

CooLifting at LEO Beauty Club: Facial Care Using Cold and Carbon Dioxide

CooLifting uses a different principle of skin treatment. The technology combines cooling, a high-pressure stream of carbon dioxide, and the application of active cosmetic ingredients.

During the procedure, the aesthetician uses a special handpiece that directs a cooled stream of CO₂ onto the face along with atomized skincare products.

The sudden change in temperature triggers a reaction in the superficial blood vessels, and the combination of pressure and cold is used to enhance the effect of the cosmetic ingredients. The manufacturer refers to this mechanism as a combination of cryotherapy and barophoresis.

A session lasts approximately 20–30 minutes. The procedure does not involve any skin punctures, so it is considered a non-invasive cosmetic treatment option.

CooLifting may be of interest to people who notice a dull complexion, dryness, or the first signs of aging but do not plan to undergo injectable treatments.

Dermadrop at LEO Beauty Club: How Injection-Free Serum Delivery Works

Another facial skincare technology offered at LEO Beauty Club is Dermadrop. Its unique feature lies in the method of applying active ingredients.

The system uses TDA (Transdermal Application) technology, which involves the transdermal delivery of cosmetic substances.

During the procedure, a special handpiece creates a stream of oxygen at a controlled pressure, which atomizes the serum onto the skin’s surface. Special formulas containing transport components are used for this purpose, helping the active ingredients pass through the skin barrier.

Unlike injectable mesotherapy, Dermadrop does not require the use of needles. The skin is not pierced, and the application of the products is contactless.

The technology is used for various cosmetic purposes. Depending on the serum’s composition, the procedure can be tailored to hydrate the skin, improve skin texture, treat dull skin, or reduce the appearance of specific signs of aging.

For example, products containing hyaluronic acid are used to maintain hydration, while antioxidant ingredients are used to care for skin exposed to external factors.

The key difference between Dermadrop and HydraFacial lies in the primary goal of the treatment. While HydraFacial combines cleansing and hydration, Dermadrop focuses primarily on delivering active cosmetic ingredients.

Lase MD at LEO Beauty Club: Laser Treatment to Improve Skin Texture and Tone

To address uneven skin texture, pigmentation, and signs of photoaging, LEO Beauty Club offers Lase MD. This is a fractional laser technology that utilizes the energy of a thulium laser with a wavelength of 1,927 nanometers.

The way it works differs from conventional cleansing or the application of cosmetic products. The laser creates numerous microscopic zones of controlled thermal exposure in the skin. This triggers tissue regeneration processes that can gradually improve the skin’s texture and appearance.

The fractional principle means that the energy does not affect the entire skin surface uniformly, but rather individual micro-areas. Between them, there are unaffected zones that participate in the regeneration process.

Lase MD is used to treat uneven skin tone, certain types of superficial pigmentation, fine wrinkles, and changes in skin texture.

The technology can also be combined with the application of special serums. After laser treatment, cosmetic ingredients are applied according to the selected protocol.

Unlike HydraFacial or Dermadrop, Lase MD is an energy-based procedure that involves controlled thermal exposure to the tissues. Therefore, it is important to assess the skin phototype, the presence of pigmentation, inflammatory processes, and other possible contraindications before performing the procedure.

After the session, redness, a feeling of dryness, and a temporary change in skin texture may occur. The duration of recovery depends on the intensity of the procedure.

Endosphera at LEO Beauty Club: Compression Microvibration for Body Care

Among the body treatment devices available at LEO Beauty Club is Endosphera. This technology utilizes compression microvibration—a mechanical effect on the tissues using a special rotating attachment.

The device’s handpiece contains a system of spheres that create rhythmic compression and vibration as they move. The aesthetician gradually treats the selected areas of the body, adjusting the intensity according to the client’s individual sensitivity.

This treatment is used in body skin care programs aimed at improving skin tone, reducing temporary swelling, and minimizing the appearance of cellulite.

Treatments can be performed on the thighs, buttocks, abdomen, and other areas for which appropriate protocols are available.

Compression microvibration provides mechanical stimulation of the tissues. It can affect local microcirculation and the movement of interstitial fluid, which explains the use of Endosphera in massage and drainage programs.

For people who notice uneven skin texture or a tendency toward swelling, this type of massage can be one component of a comprehensive skincare regimen.

The number of sessions and the intervals between them are determined on an individual basis.

ICOONE at LEO Beauty Club: Vacuum Microstimulation of the Skin

Another device-based massage technology is ICOONE. It is also used for body care, but its mechanism of action differs from that of Endosphera.

ICOONE is based on Roboderm technology, which combines vacuum action with mechanical microstimulation of tissues. Special handpieces are equipped with moving elements featuring numerous micro-holes. During treatment, they create localized suction of the skin and provide sequential mechanical stimulation.

Depending on the program, the aesthetician can adjust the vacuum intensity and treat different areas of the body.

ICOONE is used in procedures aimed at improving the skin’s appearance, maintaining its tone, reducing the sensation of swelling, and correcting visible signs of cellulite.

A distinctive feature of this method is the ability to treat both large areas, such as the thighs or abdomen, and smaller areas using appropriate attachments.

At LEO Beauty Club, the body treatment is performed in a special suit worn during the device-assisted massage.

When comparing ICOONE and Endosphera, it’s important to consider the difference in their mechanisms. Endosphera uses compression and vibration, while ICOONE combines vacuum therapy with microstimulation.

Robolex at LEO Beauty Club: A Combination of Multiple Technologies for the Face and Body

Robolex is a multifunctional device platform that employs various methods of tissue treatment within a single system.

At LEO Beauty Club, it is presented as a technology for personalized facial and body contouring, as well as treatments aimed at improving skin elasticity.

A distinctive feature of the Robolex family of platforms is the ability to combine multiple techniques. Specifically, for the Robolex Plus model, the manufacturer describes vacuum therapy, radiofrequency technology, low-intensity laser, and electromyostimulation. Specific modes depend on the equipment model and the selected protocol.

Radiofrequency is used for controlled tissue heating. It is applied in procedures designed to improve skin elasticity.

Vacuum modes provide mechanical stimulation and a massaging effect, while electromyostimulation involves the use of electrical impulses to contract muscles.

Combining several technologies makes it possible to create customized programs depending on the primary concern: reduced skin tone, body contouring, or the need for localized mechanical massage.

Robolex can be used to treat the abdomen, thighs, arms, and specific areas of the face.

Ulfit at LEO Beauty Club: Ultrasound Technology for Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Ulfit differs from massage technologies in that it works using focused ultrasound energy. The device is based on HIFU technology—High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound.

The ultrasonic energy is directed to a specific depth within the tissues, where localized heating zones are created. In the Ulfit device, this principle is primarily used for non-invasive treatment of subcutaneous fat tissue as part of body contouring procedures.

The manufacturer provides cartridges with different treatment depths. This allows the specialist to select parameters based on the thickness of the subcutaneous fat tissue and the treatment area.

Areas for which such protocols are used include the abdomen and thighs. The goal of the procedure is not to reduce overall body weight but to achieve localized changes in body contours.

Unlike Endosphera or ICOONE, Ulfit is not a massage technique. Its mechanism of action involves the delivery of focused energy to the tissues, so the procedure requires particularly careful selection of parameters.

Results are not necessarily visible immediately after the session. Changes may develop gradually, and their severity depends on the initial condition of the tissues and the body’s individual response.

Candela at LEO Beauty Club: Laser Hair Removal

A separate area of LEO Beauty Club’s non-invasive cosmetic treatments is laser hair removal using Candela equipment. This manufacturer specializes in laser systems for aesthetic medicine, particularly devices designed for long-term reduction of unwanted hair growth.

The principle of laser hair removal involves the interaction of light energy with melanin—the pigment found in hair.

When the laser beam is absorbed by the pigment, its energy is converted into heat. With properly selected parameters, this damages the structures of the hair follicle responsible for further hair growth.

Laser hair removal can be used on various areas of the body. However, the effectiveness of the procedure depends on hair color and thickness, skin phototype, and the hair growth phase.

That is why a single visit is usually not enough. Hair grows in cycles, and the laser is most effective on follicles in a specific growth phase.

A course of treatments can achieve a long-term reduction in hair quantity and density, but does not guarantee a complete and permanent cessation of hair growth.

Accuret at LEO Beauty Club: Targeted Treatment for Skin Lesions

Among the technologies offered at LEO Beauty Club, Accuret serves a distinct purpose. While most other devices are geared toward cosmetic care or appearance enhancement, this treatment focuses on the localized treatment of specific skin lesions.

Accuret is used for nitrogen treatment of papillomas and warts following a professional evaluation. Techniques based on exposure to extremely low temperatures are known as cryotherapy or cryodestruction.

The principle involves the controlled cooling of tissues. Under the influence of cold, the cells in the treated area are damaged, followed by the gradual shedding of the affected tissues and healing.

Cryotherapy is used in dermatological practice, particularly for treating certain types of warts and some benign growths.

However, before proceeding with removal, it is necessary to determine the nature of the growth. Not every growth that a person calls a papilloma or wart is actually one. In some cases, an examination by a dermatologist, dermatoscopy, or other diagnostic methods is required.

Growths that rapidly change shape, color, or size; bleed; or have an unusual appearance require special attention.

After cryotherapy, redness, blistering, or scabbing may occur, and sometimes there may be temporary or permanent changes in pigmentation.

How do device-based procedures differ, and how do you choose the right one?

LEO Beauty Club offers ten device-based technologies, each with its own unique features and purposes. Some are used for cleansing and moisturizing the skin, while others are designed to improve skin texture, provide body care, contour the face, or remove unwanted hair.

Specifically, HydraFacial combines pore cleansing, exfoliation of dead skin cells, and the application of moisturizing serums. Dermadrop focuses on the non-injection delivery of active cosmetic ingredients, while CooLifting uses cooling and a stream of carbon dioxide for facial skin care.

Lase MD is used to address uneven skin tone, fine lines, and changes in skin texture. Unlike conventional skincare procedures, this technology uses fractional laser treatment to stimulate skin renewal processes.

Body treatment devices form a separate category. Endosphera provides a compression microvibration massage, while ICOONE uses vacuum microstimulation. Both methods are used to improve the skin’s appearance, address cellulite, and reduce temporary swelling.

Robolex combines several technologies for treating the face and body. Ulfit uses focused ultrasound for non-surgical correction of localized fat deposits and body contours.

For laser hair removal, the salon features Candela equipment, while Accuret is used for localized treatment of specific skin lesions following a professional assessment.

Thus, non-invasive cosmetic procedures cover various areas, and there is no single universal procedure that would be equally suitable for all purposes. For example, there is no need to immediately resort to laser techniques for skin hydration, and massage techniques cannot fully replace procedures that use focused ultrasound.

That is why the choice of equipment depends on the condition of the skin, individual physiological characteristics, and the desired result. During a consultation, a specialist can determine which of the technologies available at LEO Beauty Club best suits a specific need and assess any potential contraindications.

LEO Beauty Club’s Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments in Kyiv: How to Schedule an Appointment

You can book a non-invasive cosmetic procedure at LEO Beauty Club by phone or through the salon’s social media accounts. When you contact us, you can inquire about available procedures, find out their cost and duration, and select a convenient time for your appointment.

The salon is located in Kyiv at 16B Vasyl Lypkivsky Street, in the “Kvartet” residential complex. To book an appointment, call +38 (099) 444-38-45 or message us on Instagram at @leobeautyclub.kyiv.

If a client hasn’t yet decided on a specific treatment, they can consult with a specialist beforehand about the technologies offered at the salon. A specialist will help select the appropriate treatment option, taking into account skin condition, individual needs, and any possible contraindications.

Before your visit, it’s also a good idea to check whether any special preparation is required for the selected treatment, how long it takes, and whether it involves a course of several sessions.

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