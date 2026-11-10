Warm Jackets for Boys and Girls: A Selection of Stylish Styles at LEO Kids in Warsaw

A child’s winter wardrobe should combine comfort, warmth, and freedom of movement. This is especially true for outerwear, which is needed for daily walks, trips to school, and active recreation. At the same time, modern children’s jackets have long since ceased to be merely a practical wardrobe staple. Designers are experimenting with colors, voluminous silhouettes, unusual prints, and functional details.

The LEO Kids collection features styles from international brands such as Balmain, Stella McCartney, John Richmond, Emporio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana. Among them, you’ll find everything from understated solid-color down jackets to vibrant reversible jackets, as well as styles with decorative trims and unique details. We’ve curated 14 options for boys and girls that are worth checking out this winter.

You can browse the selection and order clothing on the official website, or visit the LEO Kids boutique in Warsaw at 8 Mokotowska Street. To check availability, sizes, and other details, call +48 786 346 559. Follow the store’s new collections and updates on Instagram—@leokids.poland.

Winter Jackets for Boys at LEO Kids

Balmain Kids Black Quilted Puffer Jacket: a black puffer jacket with metal buttons

The French brand Balmain offers a classic black jacket with striking details. The jacket features a voluminous silhouette, horizontal quilting, and a glossy finish. The main decorative element is the silver-colored metal buttons, which run along the front placket and conceal the zipper.

The jacket also features a hood and side pockets. The outer shell and lining are made of polyamide. Thanks to its versatile black color, it can be paired with jeans, sweatpants, or casual outfits. This is the perfect choice for those who prefer a understated design with signature details from a premium brand.

Stella McCartney Kids Brown Reversible Jacket: a reversible jacket with an Earth print

The unique feature of this Stella McCartney Kids model is its reversible design. On the outside, the jacket is a solid dark brown, but when turned inside out, it transforms into a vibrant design featuring a print in shades of blue, green, and white. The pattern resembles the Earth’s surface as seen from space.

The jacket features a voluminous quilted construction, a stand-up collar, and a front zipper. A round patch with the letter S is placed on both sides. It is made of polyester.

Thanks to its reversible design, your child can change the look of this jacket depending on their mood or other items in their wardrobe.

Stella McCartney Kids Green Reversible Jacket: a green model with a graphic print

Another reversible model from Stella McCartney Kids comes in shades of green. The jacket features a graphic print, voluminous quilting, and a sporty silhouette. It can be worn two ways, changing its look without needing additional pieces.

The jacket features a hood, a front zipper, and two side pockets that also fasten with zippers. The sleeves are adorned with patches bearing the brand’s logo. The main material is polyamide.

This jacket is perfect for everyday wear, especially if your child prefers bright colors and unique patterns over traditional solid-colored clothing.

John Richmond Junior Red Quilted Padded Jacket: a vibrant jacket with a sporty silhouette

For fans of bright colors, John Richmond Junior offers a red quilted jacket. The jacket features horizontal quilting, a sporty cut, and a small patch with the brand’s logo on the chest.

The high collar covers the neck, while the elastic cuffs and hem help keep cold air out. It features two side pockets and a zipper closure. The jacket is made of polyester.

Thanks to its rich red color, this jacket can be the focal point of your winter outfit. It pairs well with black, gray, or dark blue pants.

John Richmond Junior Ivory Puffer Jacket: a cream-colored jacket with a detachable hood

This John Richmond Junior design combines a light color palette with sporty details. The jacket comes in a cream shade, features a voluminous, insulated silhouette, raglan sleeves, and a detachable hood.

Practical features include elastic cuffs, a drawstring hem, and an additional zippered pocket on the sleeve. Embroidered brand logos are placed on the front and back. The jacket is made of nylon.

The detachable hood allows you to change the jacket’s look, and the light color contrasts with a dark winter wardrobe.

Emporio Armani Kids Navy Blue Padded Coat: dark blue down coat

This dark blue Emporio Armani Kids model stands out for its understated design and mid-length cut. Wide horizontal quilted panels create a voluminous silhouette, while a small contrasting patch on the sleeve adds a distinctive detail.

One of its key features is the natural down filling: 80% duck down and 20% feathers. The jacket features a detachable hood, a stand-up collar, a center zipper, and cuffs that fit snugly around the wrists.

The dark blue color makes this model versatile for everyday wear. Thanks to its length and down filling, it’s worth considering when choosing outerwear for the winter season.

Emporio Armani Kids White Sand Down Jacket: a light-colored down jacket with wide quilting

A light-colored Emporio Armani Kids jacket can be a great alternative to dark winter jackets. It comes in a white sand shade, features wide horizontal quilting, a hood, and a loose silhouette that falls approximately to mid-thigh.

The filling consists of 80% duck down and 20% feathers. The outer shell and lining are made of polyester. The jacket fastens with a center zipper, has snug cuffs, and a small logo patch on the sleeve.

Despite its light color, the design remains quite minimalist. This style can be paired with dark jeans, knit outfits, and contrasting winter accessories.

Winter Jackets for Girls at LEO Kids

Stella McCartney Kids Navy Blue Quilted Jacket: a dark blue down jacket with a metallic finish

This Stella McCartney Kids style stands out thanks to its unique texture. The navy blue fabric features a metallic finish that creates a subtle sheen when exposed to light. This makes even the understated color appear more striking.

The jacket features a quilted design, a hood, a center zipper, and two side zippered pockets. The hardware is color-coordinated with the main fabric. The outer shell, lining, and filling are made of polyester.

This jacket can be paired with solid-color pants, jeans, or winter outfits. The metallic finish serves as a decorative element in itself, so it doesn’t require many additional accents.

Stella McCartney Kids I Love You Puffer Jacket: A Pink-and-White Jacket with Lettering

This vibrant Stella McCartney Kids jacket combines coral-pink and white. Its standout feature is the repeated I LOVE YOU lettering, which transforms an ordinary quilted jacket into a standout piece in a child’s wardrobe.

The jacket has a straight silhouette, horizontal quilting, and a hood with snap closures. The central red zipper is accented with a round pull tab, and there are two flap pockets on the front. Elastic cuffs ensure a snug fit on the sleeves.

It is made of polyester, including recycled materials, as stated by the manufacturer. This jacket may appeal to children who prefer bright clothing with prints and lettering.

Stella McCartney Kids Light Blue Quilted Puffer Jacket: a light blue jacket with patch pockets

For fans of pastel shades, the Stella McCartney Kids collection features a light blue quilted jacket. It has horizontal quilted panels, a hood, and a minimalist design without large contrasting prints.

The front fastens with buttons hidden under a placket. Two large patch pockets are complemented by flaps, and a round embroidered brand emblem is placed on the chest. Additional cuffs are included inside the sleeves for wind protection.

The main material is polyamide. The light blue color pairs well with white, gray, and dark blue pieces, and the voluminous cut allows for layered outfits.

Stella McCartney Kids Red Faux Fur Jacket: a red jacket with a faux fur collar

The red Stella McCartney Kids jacket stands out from classic quilted down jackets thanks to its texture and cropped silhouette. The main focal point is the voluminous faux fur collar, which gives the jacket a striking look.

The jacket features a single-breasted cut, a center front zipper, and contrasting trim along the edges. Elastic cuffs and hem ensure a snug fit. The jacket is made of polyester.

This style can be paired not only with jeans or pants but also with skirts and dresses. However, the cropped cut should be taken into account when choosing outerwear for freezing weather.

John Richmond Junior Black Quilted Puffer Jacket: a black puffer jacket with a large logo

The black quilted jacket by John Richmond Junior combines a sporty silhouette with contrasting decorative details. The most striking feature is the large white Richmond lettering on the back. An embroidered JR monogram is featured on the front.

The jacket features lightweight insulation, a sewn-in hood, and a front closure hidden under a placket. It falls approximately to mid-thigh. It has two side pockets, and the main material is polyester.

Thanks to its black color, the jacket is easy to pair with a variety of outfits. At the same time, the large lettering on the back makes it stand out more than typical solid-color models.

John Richmond Junior Black Padded Jacket: A Style with a Voluminous Collar and Belt

Another black John Richmond Junior model features a more unusual cut. Instead of a traditional hood, the main element is a wide, voluminous collar with shiny trim that resembles a cape.

The jacket is quilted in horizontal sections and features a belt with a metal buckle at the front. The sleeves feature a graphic print, and there are two slit pockets on the sides. The hem falls approximately to the hips.

This style can serve as an alternative to a classic down jacket for both casual and more dressy looks. Thanks to its unique collar and belt, it has a striking silhouette even without bold colors.

Dolce & Gabbana Kids Oversized Zip-Up Jacket: black oversized jacket with the DG logo

The Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana offers a black oversized jacket. The jacket features a loose silhouette, a drawstring hood, and a full-length center zipper. An embroidered DG logo, matching the main fabric, is placed on the chest.

The jacket is made of nylon, and the cuffs and hem are accented with elastic inserts. Thanks to its minimalist design, it can be paired with jeans, sweatpants, and hoodies.

What to Look for When Choosing a Children’s Winter Jacket

When choosing outerwear for a child, it’s important to consider more than just the appearance. First and foremost, pay attention to the insulation, length, collar design, and whether it has a hood and cuffs. It’s important that the jacket doesn’t restrict movement and leaves enough room for a warm sweater or another extra layer of clothing.

The temperature at which the child will wear the jacket is also a key factor. Down jackets, insulated quilted jackets, and lightweight options for between-seasons can vary significantly in their properties. Therefore, before purchasing, it’s advisable to check the filling specifications and the manufacturer’s usage recommendations.

LEO Kids offers both classic dark styles and bright jackets with prints, reversible designs, and decorative accents. This selection allows you to choose outerwear that suits your child’s age, preferences, and needs during the cold season.

Read us on