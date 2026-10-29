In the United States, the Burger King chain increased comparable sales by 8.4% in the third fiscal quarter, becoming the strongest-performing brand in Restaurant Brands International's portfolio. At the same time, the group's results were mixed: Popeyes' performance in the US declined, CNBC reports.

Profit exceeded expectations

Restaurant Brands International reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, slightly above the $1.09 forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG. The company's revenue increased by 3.1% to $2.53 billion, but came in slightly below analysts' expected $2.54 billion.

Net income attributable to common shareholders totaled $542 million, or $1.54 per share. A year earlier, it amounted to $315 million, or 96 cents per share. After excluding certain non-cash items, the company earned $1.10 per share.

Comparable sales across all of the group's restaurants combined increased by 3.8%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Popeyes loses sales

Burger King's US business is undergoing a multiyear turnaround focused on improving food and restaurant operations.

In Canada, Tim Hortons' comparable sales increased by 1.8%. Meanwhile, at Popeyes in the US, this figure declined by 2.2%, the weakest result among Restaurant Brands' brands. According to CNBC, the fried chicken chain has faced pressure in recent quarters from competitors attracting its customers with discounts. The company is trying to improve operations at Popeyes restaurants and focus on key menu items.

Restaurant Brands' international business increased comparable sales by 3.9%, aided by Burger King restaurants.

Read us on