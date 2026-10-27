A delegation of 12 members of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade arrived in China on October 27. This is the committee's first visit to the country since 2018, Anadolu Agency reports.

Visit to three cities

The delegation's three-day trip covers Beijing, Hangzhou and Shanghai and will last until Thursday. The MEPs plan to meet with their Chinese counterparts and government officials, as well as visit the technology companies Unitree and BrainCo.

The European Parliament noted that this is the parliament's fourth delegation to China in 2026. Chinese state outlet Global Times reported that experts in China positively assessed the visit, while warning the EU against sending contradictory signals over possible new restrictions on Chinese imports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible trade restrictions

According to available reports, the European Union may introduce safeguard measures to reduce imports of Chinese chemicals, furniture and machinery as early as the first quarter of 2027. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called on the EU to adhere to market principles and fair competition and not abuse trade defence instruments.

Since July, a temporary customs charge of €3 has been in force for low-value parcels arriving in the EU. An additional €2 processing fee is also due to apply from November 1. Previously, approximately 93% of such parcels came from China.

Read us on