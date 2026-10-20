Employees at the Taiwan facilities of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology plan to strike on Thursday to demand that the company provide a specific profit-sharing plan. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing a union representing workers in Taoyuan.

Negotiations and workers’ demands

The strike announcement was made amid Micron’s pay negotiations with two unions representing 12,000 of the company’s 15,000 employees at its facilities in Taoyuan and Taichung. The union representing hundreds of workers in Taoyuan said the action would take place simultaneously with mediation talks with the company. Its duration was not specified.

The unions are demanding a one-time payment equal to 83 monthly salaries, as well as a permanent bonus system. Under their proposal, 15% of the company’s operating profit should be allocated to employee bonuses, which would be paid quarterly rather than once a year.

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The company’s position

Micron said it was ready to engage constructively with the Taoyuan and Taichung unions to find a solution acceptable to all parties. According to the union, following a vote earlier this month, workers have the legal right to strike and hold pickets.

Last month, Micron offered staff a one-time payment equivalent to 68 monthly salaries, but workers rejected it. According to the company, around 50–60% of its chips are manufactured in Taiwan.

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