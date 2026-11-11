PrivatBank is selling assets in Bukovel for 3.6 billion hryvnia

Up for auction are 100.86 hectares of land, 14 chairlifts, commercial premises, and the resort’s infrastructure. The starting price for this lot is 1.6 billion hryvnia.

The second lot consists of the Radisson hotel complex, along with additional buildings and land parcels.

Its starting price is nearly 1.96 billion hryvnias.

The property was transferred to the bank’s ownership following the repayment of non-performing loans issued prior to its nationalization.

Source: Prozorro.Sales

The auction for the sale of the “Dnipro-Arena” stadium and the former training base of FC “Dnipro” was once again canceled. Both properties belong to the state-owned PrivatBank.

As a reminder, PrivatBank is auctioning off the Dnipro-Arena stadium.

As a reminder, Ukraine held its first land auction as part of the “Land Bank” project.

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