Prices for button mushrooms have fallen by nearly 7% in Ukraine

In November, the average retail price of button mushrooms in Ukrainian retail chains was 153.13 UAH per kilogram. This is about 7% cheaper than at the end of October.

Throughout October, mushroom prices rose: the average price per kilogram of button mushrooms in the retail chains tracked by the Ministry of Finance rose from 158.13 UAH in September to 164.38 UAH in October. The increase was about 4%. At the same time, on October 22, the difference between the minimum and maximum prices exceeded 44 UAH.

However, as of November 10, prices had fallen compared to October in all four supermarkets included in the monitoring. At Auchan, a kilogram of button mushrooms cost 140 UAH instead of 154 UAH; at Metro, 140 UAH compared to 150 UAH; and at Novus, 154 UAH compared to 159 UAH. The highest price was recorded at Megamarket—178.50 UAH, down from 194.50 UAH previously.

Accordingly, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive offers narrowed to 38.50 UAH. The current average price turned out to be lower not only than the October level but also than the September level.

The monitoring report does not explain the reasons for the price decline. The data also does not include information on the cost of other types of mushrooms.

Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram.

Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine.

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

It should be noted that prices for certain products in Ukraine have risen over the past three days.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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