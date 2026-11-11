The National Bank Set the Exchange Rates for November 12

On Thursday, November 12, the official exchange rate of the dollar against the hryvnia will decrease by 18 kopecks to 45.32 UAH. The euro will also drop by 59 kopecks.

The official exchange rates for Thursday, November 12, have been set as follows:

1 U.S. dollar – 45.32 UAH (45.50 UAH as of November 11);

1 euro – 50.48 UAH (51.07 UAH as of November 11).

This is according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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