Ukraine is facing an autogas shortage amid a decline in imports

In October, the country imported 63,000 metric tons of liquefied gas—9% less than in September and 23% less than in the same month last year. The decline in shipments is due to delays at the border, difficulties with transportation across the Danube, and a decrease in fuel supply in Europe.

In total, LPG imports for January–October amounted to 632,000 metric tons—6% less than during the same period in 2025.

One of the reasons for the shortage was delays at the western border: gas deliveries were delayed by a week or more. The prolonged closure of the Sulina Canal in Romania also had an impact. During the first 18 days of October, it was operational for only nine days.

“The shortage resulted from the combined effect of several factors: attacks on infrastructure and low import volumes in late September ... and a reduction in supplies in October due to the prolonged closure of the Sulina Canal and queues at the western border,” a representative of one of the major companies reported.

In the second half of the month, the situation was exacerbated by a reduction in gas supply in Europe and rising prices. In particular, butane prices at ARA ports rose to over $1,100 per metric ton. In southern Ukraine, it was difficult to find available volumes of this fuel.

Supplies via the southern route fell by 17% over the month and by 30% over the year—to 46,000 metric tons. Imports from Romania dropped by 30%, to 29,000 metric tons.

On the western route, the largest volume of gas came from Latvia for the first time—nearly 5,000 metric tons. Supplies from Lithuania decreased by 11%, to 4,000 metric tons, while those from Poland totaled nearly 5,000 metric tons.

BRSM-Nafta remained the largest importer in October, with 10,000 metric tons (+18% month-over-month). Nadezhda took second place with 7,000 metric tons (+19%). Operators of the Ekonovatika terminal collectively imported nearly 7,000 metric tons.

The top ten suppliers accounted for 75% of imports, compared to 73% in September.

According to analysts, the introduction of a “green corridor” for gas carriers at the western border should ease the situation in November. However, faster delivery will not necessarily eliminate the shortage, as gas supply in Europe is shrinking and prices are rising.

Sonatrach’s November formula rose by nearly $230 per metric ton, while offers for shipments to the West exceeded $1,500 per metric ton at the beginning of the month.

Source: Enkorr

Ukrainian gas stations reported mixed changes in fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices at some stations rose by 1 UAH per liter, while A-95 gasoline fell by the same amount. Average prices across seven chains stand at 90.91 UAH per liter for A-95 and 105.34 UAH per liter for diesel.

In October 2026, Ukraine imported 156,000 metric tons of automotive gasoline. This is 7% less than in the same month last year, but 12% more for the first ten months of the year—a total of 1.42 million metric tons.

As of October 31, 2026, most of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains maintained their previous fuel prices. At the same time, autogas prices rose overnight at SOCAR, Ukrnafta, and BRSM-Nafta gas stations. The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains surveyed is approximately 90.91 UAH per liter, while diesel fuel averages 104.99 UAH.

Between September 30 and October 30, 2026, autogas saw the sharpest price increase in Ukraine—by 11–14.40 UAH per liter. Diesel fuel prices rose by between 4.91 and 9 UAH per liter over the month, while A-95 gasoline did not increase in price at all gas station chains.

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