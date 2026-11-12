The National Bank raised the dollar exchange rate and strengthened the hryvnia against the euro

The National Bank of Ukraine updated the official exchange rates for Friday, November 13, 2026, weakening the hryvnia against the U.S. dollar and strengthening it against the euro.

The official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar was set at 45.38 UAH, which is 6 kopecks higher than on the previous banking day, when the U.S. dollar was trading at 45.32 UAH. At the same time, the euro exchange rate fell by 15 kopecks—to 50.33 UAH, compared to 50.48 UAH on Thursday, November 12.

This is according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

Controlled devaluation or a sharp collapse: why the NBU is letting the hryvnia float and what will happen to exchange rates.

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