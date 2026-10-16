Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country’s Constitutional Tribunal will begin operating in a constitutional format and will issue rulings. He said this in Brussels after the EU summit, RMF24 reports.

Tusk stressed that his government would not back down on the issue of the tribunal’s work. He also called the removal of Bogdan Święczkowski from performing the duties of president of the Constitutional Tribunal crucial, stating that he is performing this function illegally.

Protests outside the tribunal

Protesters have been outside the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw for several weeks. The organizers called on people to join a demonstration scheduled for Saturday. Its holding was supported, among others, by Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice party.

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According to Tusk, buses, groups of Law and Justice supporters and other participants are expected to gather outside the tribunal. The prime minister said that the authorities would handle the situation and that police would respond decisively to displays of aggression.

Clashes and detention

Tensions outside the Constitutional Tribunal intensified on Wednesday, when Maciej Berek, elected by the Sejm as a new tribunal judge, took the oath in the Sejm. Protesters then tried to block entry to the building, and clashes with police also occurred.

On Friday, Warsaw police reported the detention of a man who, according to their information, attacked a police officer and caused her a head injury. Law enforcement officers said that after the detention, they found a knife under his jacket. The police officer received assistance at a hospital.

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