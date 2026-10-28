Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie defeated PGE Projekt Warszawa 3:1 in a TAURON Liga match held on October 28, 2026, in Warsaw, Poland. Michał Winiarski’s team lost the first set but won the next three — 18:25, 25:22, 25:17, 25:21.

According to Interia Sport, before the match, the visitors’ coach changed the starting lineup: Kamil Rychlicki and Miłosz Zniszczoł came in for Bartłomiej Bołądź and Jakub Kochanowski. At the start of the match, Rychlicki converted only one of his first seven attacks, while the Warsaw team took an 11:6 lead and won the first set.

Turning point after the first set

In the second set, PGE Projekt Warszawa made several serving errors, while the team from Zawiercie capitalized on its blocking and moved ahead 13:10. The hosts cut the deficit thanks to aces by Bartosz Bednorz and Brandon Koppers, but Warta won the set 25:22.

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In the third set, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie players converted 70% of their attacks. The visitors opened up a five-point lead, with Aaron Russell, Mateusz Bieniek and Rychlicki making significant contributions to their advantage. The set ended 25:17.

Russell named match MVP

In the fourth set, PGE Projekt Warszawa leveled the score at 13:13 after a block by Bartłomiej Lemański and later took an 18:17 lead. However, the team from Zawiercie won the next three rallies, including thanks to an ace by Bieniek. Tomasz Fornal sealed Warta’s victory with an attack.

Aaron Russell, who began the season as a substitute, was named the most valuable player of the match. For Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie, this was its second win in four matches this season. PGE Projekt Warszawa, the previous season’s bronze medalist, suffered its second defeat in three games.

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